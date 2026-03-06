IPS officer Sunil Naik quizzed over custodial torture case

Guntur: Senior IPS officer M Sunil Kumar Naik was on Thursday questioned by the Andhra Pradesh Police in the alleged custodial torture of Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju during the previous YSRCP administration.

Bihar cadre Naik was questioned from 10 am to 5 pm, a police official said. “Sunil Naik came for interrogation. It happened from 10 am to 5 pm. We have five days of interrogation,” the official told PTI.

Naik is expected to be questioned over his role in the alleged torture of Raju and other aspects. Incidentally, Naik was on state-to-state deputation during the previous YSRCP government and had ‘supervised’ Raju’s arrest as the then DIG of CID. Raju was arrested during the peak of Covid-19 in 2021 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Following his arrest, Raju alleged that he was subjected to torture in police custody. After the TDP-led NDA government took office in 2024, Raju immediately filed cases against some officials and the former CM, alleging that he was tortured in custody and also for “attempting to murder him”. Raju represents the Undi Assembly constituency in West Godavari district and had served as Narasapuram MP from YSRCP earlier.