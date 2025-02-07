Live
Just In
CM Naidu announces ministers’ ranks
Vijayawada: Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq has emerged as the fastest in clearing files related to his department, followed by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh. Interestingly, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ranked sixth in this regard.
This ranking, based on file clearance efficiency, was revealed during the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, covering data up to the end of December.
According to the report, Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Industries Kondapalli Srinivas secured the third position, followed by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Social Welfare Minister Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy.
RANKING LIST
1. Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq
2. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh
3. Small Industries Minister Kondapalli Srinivas
4. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar
5. Social Welfare Minister Balaveeranjaneya Swamy
6. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
7. Health Minister Satyakumar
8. HR Minister Nara Lokesh
9. Roads & Buildings Minister Janardhana Reddy
10. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan
11. BC Welfare Minister S Savita
12. Mines & Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra
13. Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar
14. MA&UD Minister P Narayana
15. Industries Minister TG Bharath
16. Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy
17. Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu
18. Transport and Youth Affairs Minister Ramprasad Reddy
19. Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani
20. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita
21. Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad
22. Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu
23. I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi
24. Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav
25. Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash