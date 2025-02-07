CM Naidu announces ministers’ ranks

Vijayawada: Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq has emerged as the fastest in clearing files related to his department, followed by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh. Interestingly, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ranked sixth in this regard.

This ranking, based on file clearance efficiency, was revealed during the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, covering data up to the end of December.

According to the report, Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Industries Kondapalli Srinivas secured the third position, followed by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Social Welfare Minister Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy.

RANKING LIST

1. Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq

2. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh

3. Small Industries Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

4. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar

5. Social Welfare Minister Balaveeranjaneya Swamy

6. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

7. Health Minister Satyakumar

8. HR Minister Nara Lokesh

9. Roads & Buildings Minister Janardhana Reddy

10. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

11. BC Welfare Minister S Savita

12. Mines & Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra

13. Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar

14. MA&UD Minister P Narayana

15. Industries Minister TG Bharath

16. Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy

17. Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu

18. Transport and Youth Affairs Minister Ramprasad Reddy

19. Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani

20. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita

21. Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad

22. Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

23. I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi

24. Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav

25. Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash