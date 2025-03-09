CM Naidu hailed for establishing DWCRA groups

Amalapuram (Konaseema District) : Ambedkar Konaseema district witnessed a grand celebration on Saturday as International Women’s Day was marked with enthusiasm and inspiring discourse.

District In-Charge Minister Kinjrapu Atchannaidu attended the event and lauded the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, praising his foresight in establishing DWCRA groups that have significantly contributed to women’s progress. He described Naidu’s initiatives as efforts that women should cherish for a lifetime.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Atchannaidu noted that the festive spirit prevailing across Andhra Pradesh was palpable, and highlighted the special identity of the Konaseema region, a legacy he attributed to Dokka Seethamma.

He further emphasised that women in the State were rapidly emerging as entrepreneurs, with the coalition government working tirelessly to inspire and uplift them.

The Minister said that through various schemes launched on International Women’s Day, financial assistance totaling Rs 4,000 crore was disbursed to 12 lakh women. He also commended the success of the WhatsApp governance initiative, led by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, which now facilitates access to 200 government services seamlessly for the public, ensuring convenience and efficiency.

The celebrations underscored the government’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their role in society, marking the day as a milestone in the journey toward gender equality and economic independence.