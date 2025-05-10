CM Naidu receives grand welcome at Puttaparthi airport

Puttaparthi: As part of his one-day tour of Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived at Puttaparthi Airport at 12 PM on Friday. He flew in from Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport on a special flight. A grand welcome was extended to the Chief Minister by officials and local leaders.

Among those who welcomed him were State BC Welfare Minister Savitha, Industries, Commerce & Food Processing Minister T.G. Bharat, Hindupur MP Parthasarathi, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, Madakasira MLA M.S. Raju, Kadiri MLA Kandukunta Venkata Prasad, former MLC Gundumalla Tippeswamy, former MLA Palle Raghunath Reddy, former MP Nimmala Kistappa, Hindupur Municipal Chairman D. Ramesh Babu, District Collector T.S. Chetan, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, SP V. Ratna, RDO Suvarna, Telugu Desam District President Anjanappa, and various party leaders and public representatives.

Following the welcome, the Chief Minister proceeded by a special helicopter to participate in multiple development programs in the Uravakonda constituency of Anantapur district.