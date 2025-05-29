CM Naidu Thanks PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari for Approving Badvel–Nellore Highway Project

The Union Cabinet has approved building a four-lane highway between Badvel and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

After this news, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by PM Modi, approved the project.

The highway will be 109 kilometers long and will cost about ₹3,653 crore.

The highway will be built using the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model, said the government’s press office.

On Wednesday, Naidu said the new road will:

Improve travel and connectivity in the region

Make the infrastructure stronger

Help the economy grow

Provide more job opportunities to young people, especially in rural areas

PM Modi also praised the project in a post on X (Twitter). He said it will help Andhra Pradesh develop faster.

One big benefit of the highway is that it will shorten the distance to Krishnapatnam Port in Nellore district.

Right now, the trip is 142 kilometers. After the highway is built, it will be only 108 kilometers.

This means the journey will be 34 kilometers shorter and faster than the current busy road.

This project is an important step to improve roads, travel, and the economy in Andhra Pradesh.