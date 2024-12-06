Live
CM Naidu to attend Deep Technology Conference-2024 in Vizag today
Later, Chandrababu Naidu will hold a meeting with the officials of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority and discuss on the execution of various projects
Visakhapatnam: As part of his two-day visit to Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend Deep Technology Conference-2024 at Novotel in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation, the platform will focus on exchanging sustainable technological practices and serves as an avenue to share knowledge.
Post the event, the Chief Minister is slated to hold a review meeting at Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) office.
In line with it, VMRDA Commissioner K S Viswanathan directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the CM’s meeting. A team of engineering officials carried out inspections ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to the office.
A host of projects that are to be developed and in various stages of completion will be among the points of discussion during the CM’s meeting. After attending the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Naidu reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday night and halted at the party office overnight.
On Friday morning, the Chief Minister is likely to interact with the cadre at the party office.