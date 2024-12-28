CM Naidu to distribute pensions on Dec 31

Narasaraopet: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute pensions at Ellamanda village in Narasaraopet rural mandal on Dec 31. Later, he will visit Trikoteswara Swamy Temple at Kotappakonda and perform pujas. An official communication was released to this effect.

Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu and SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao visited Ellamanda village on Friday and reviewed arrangements at dais and gave suggestions to the officials.