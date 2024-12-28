Live
- ‘Think out of box’ was Singh’s mantra: Ex-RAW chief
- Hyderabad: 4 Arrested for smuggling duty-free liquor
- Hyderabad: Cops arrest 3 for a betting suicide of woman researcher
- UBI MSME outreach: Loans worth Rs 400 cr sanctioned
- OU recalls former PM’s ’96 visit on campus
- ED Issues Notices KTR and Senior Officials in Formula e-Race Case
- Telangana govt announces 2025 holiday schedule
- IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for MA in Society and Culture
- Architect of India’s economic reforms: State BJP leaders condole death of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh
- Is SSSA appropriate mechanism for private schools in Telangana?
Just In
CM Naidu to distribute pensions on Dec 31
Highlights
Narasaraopet: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute pensions at Ellamanda village in Narasaraopet rural mandal on Dec 31. Later, he will...
Narasaraopet: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute pensions at Ellamanda village in Narasaraopet rural mandal on Dec 31. Later, he will visit Trikoteswara Swamy Temple at Kotappakonda and perform pujas. An official communication was released to this effect.
Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu and SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao visited Ellamanda village on Friday and reviewed arrangements at dais and gave suggestions to the officials.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS