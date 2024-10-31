CM Naidu to launch Deepam scheme today

Vijayawada : Along with Deepotsav on the occasion of Diwali, many kitchens in Andhra Pradesh will get three gas cylinders a year free of cost under the Deepam scheme. This scheme is being launched on Thursday and the cylinders will be delivered to the beneficiaries from Friday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the distribution of the free gas cylinders scheme from Edupuram in Itchapuram Assembly segment. Later, the CM will address a public meeting at the village. The process of identification of the beneficiaries has been completed and the state government on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs 894 crore to the representatives of Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation as the current month's subsidy amount.

After launching the scheme, Naidu will visit the beneficiaries’ houses and interact with them to get their feedback on the performance of the government in the last four months and the implementation of the schemes introduced so far, including free sand, new liquor policy, increased pension scheme, etc. He will also explain the schemes which have so far been implemented under super six as promised by the alliance partners before the elections. The amount, Rs 876 excluding the Central subsidy of Rs 25, spent on the purchase of the cylinder will be credited to the personal account of all the beneficiaries in just 48 hours.