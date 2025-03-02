CM Naidu vows to maintain strong connections with cadre

Tirupati : During a meeting with party leaders and workers in GD Nellore on Saturday, TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his joy at reconnecting with party cadre after eight months of governance. Addressing the gathering following the ‘Seva for the Poor’ programme, he praised their unwavering dedication in securing electoral victories for the party.

Reflecting on recent successes, Naidu highlighted the historic achievement of hoisting TDP flag over the GD Nellore fort after three decades. He attributed this victory to the relentless efforts of party workers, acknowledging minor setbacks in Tamballapalle and Punganur, but emphasising that the party’s influence had spread across the district. Assuring full support to the cadre, he urged them to strengthen the constituency as a stronghold for TDP.

Criticising the Opposition, Naidu questioned YSRCP’s slogans of ‘Why not 175?’ and ‘Why not Kuppam?’, stating that with better planning, even Pulivendula could have been won. He recalled the party’s struggles in the united Chittoor district since its inception but credited meticulous planning for securing victory in 12 constituencies.

Discussing the TDP’s organisational structure, Naidu asserted that no other party in India has such a well-established mechanism, attributing its success to the dedication of workers. He admitted that past defeats in 2004 and 2019 had shifted his focus toward governance rather than cadre engagement, but assured that this time, he would maintain strong connections with party members.

Highlighting political strategy, he spoke about newly formed committees at the booth, cluster, district, and state levels. He credited TDP’s social re-engineering strategy, which prioritised BC communities based on their demographic strength, for contributing to the party’s success. Urging members to be proactive on social media, Naidu emphasised the importance of spreading awareness about the government’s initiatives. He called upon MLAs and MPs to stay engaged with both the public and party workers, resolve local issues, and coordinate with allies like Jana Sena and BJP.

Issuing a stern warning, Naidu cautioned leaders against extending any support to YSRCP, likening it to ‘feeding milk to a snake.’ He stressed that party discipline was paramount and asserted that real success lies in securing votes rather than merely delivering speeches.

Reaffirming his commitment to the workers, Naidu promised regular interactions and swift action against those who fail to align with party objectives.

He assured them of his unwavering support, emphasising that while he is always ready to share a meal or tea with them, he would never compromise the party’s interests.