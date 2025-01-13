  • Menu
CM reaches Naravaripalle on a 4-day visit

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaching his house at Naravaripalle on Sunday. Collector S Venkateswar and MLA P Nani are with him.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached his native village Naravaripalle on Sunday evening for a 4-day day visit.

Tirupati : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached his native village Naravaripalle on Sunday evening for a 4-day day visit. He will spend his time with family members on Monday and Tuesday and leave for Vijayawada on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and others. Earlier in the day, Minister Nara Lokesh reached the village while other family members were already there.

