Live
- Advocate Prasuna new DLSA member
- MLA Yennam unveils Hans india calendar
- Rythu Bharosa soon after Sankranti festival says Uttam Kumar Reddy
- PURE EV expands footprint in state
- Get Munneru retaining wall ready by July 15 says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
- Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday celebrated
- Swami Vivekananda lauded as eternal inspiration to youth
- ‘Sannapureddy’ in race for BJP chief post
- Take steps to reopen SKIT under JNTU
- CM reaches Naravaripalle on a 4-day visit
Just In
CM reaches Naravaripalle on a 4-day visit
Highlights
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached his native village Naravaripalle on Sunday evening for a 4-day day visit.
Tirupati : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached his native village Naravaripalle on Sunday evening for a 4-day day visit. He will spend his time with family members on Monday and Tuesday and leave for Vijayawada on Wednesday.
He was accompanied by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and others. Earlier in the day, Minister Nara Lokesh reached the village while other family members were already there.
Next Story