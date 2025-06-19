CM reaches out to mango, tobacco and cocoa farmers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while drawing attention to “unique challenges surrounding the production of crops like tobacco and mango”, has advised officials to adopt a commercial perspective when dealing with agricultural produce without failing to secure “the best possible prices for farmers”.

At a review held on support prices for mango, tobacco, and cocoa, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the procurement of the remaining HD Burley tobacco, after he was informed that 80 million kg of HD Burley tobacco was produced this year. Of this, 27 million kg had already been procured, officials told the Chief Minister. In this regard, arrangements have been made for 24 companies to purchase 33 million kg, while AP Markfed is set to procure the rest.

Procurement centers have been established in Bapatla, Guntur, Palnadu and Prakasam districts. Officials informed the Chief Minister that procurement operations at these centers would be intensified starting Thursday. The CM instructed that all relevant information, including details of procurement centers, be promptly shared with every tobacco farmer. The Chief Minister directed the implementation of robust grading systems to enhance exports. He mentioned that he had already discussed with the Union government the reduction of import duties on palm oil and the lowering of GST on mango pulp from 12% to 5%. He asked officials to coordinate with the relevant central departments on these matters.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of keeping farmers informed about crop plans, especially concerning mango cultivation. To ensure fair pricing, farmers need timely information on market demand.

Addressing the crisis faced by mango farmers, with pulp factories offering them as low as Rs 4 per kg, Chandrababu mentioned that the government was providing an additional support price of ₹4 per kg for mangoes and instructed officials to ensure that processing units purchased mangoes at no less than ₹8 per kg. He reassured that the government would stand by farmers to prevent any losses.

Regarding cocoa, officials reported that 12,000 metric tonnes had been produced this year, of which 10,000 metric tonnes had already been sold. The authorities are currently procuring 80 to 100 metric tonnes per day. Chandrababu directed that the remaining stock be procured by the first week of July.

He also instructed the formulation of an action plan to establish more fruit processing units across the state. Emphasizing the importance of exports aligned with international market requirements, the Chief Minister reiterated the need to implement best-in-class grading mechanisms.

Agriculture Minister Atchennaidu and senior officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments attended the meeting. District Collectors of Guntur, Bapatla, and Prakasam joined via video conference.