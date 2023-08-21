CM relief fund a boon to poor: MLA

Live
Describing Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a boon to the poor, Rajampet MLA Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning funds liberally to those people suffering with health issues.
Rajampet (Annamayya district): Describing Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a boon to the poor, Rajampet MLA Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning funds liberally to those people suffering with health issues.
Handing over the Rs 3 lakh cheque to one Shaik Suleman of Bestha Palle village in Sundupalle mandal, who is suffering with a heart ailment, on Sunday, the MLA said that during the previous TDP government, it was very difficult for the victims to secure CM’s relief fund as there was a laborious procedure for it.
However, during the YSRCP rule, Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to immediately complete the procedures in the interest of victims and sanction the funds.
