CM reviews adulterated milk issue with EG officials

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that immediate measures were initiated as soon as information regarding the adulterated milk incident came to the notice of the district administration.

The CM conducted a video conference from Amaravati on Thursday evening with the Collector, Superintendent of Police and public representatives of the district to review the situation arising out of the adulterated milk issue. Collector Kirti Chekuri, Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore, Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena, Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas, and RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary participated in the review from the Collectorate.

During the meeting, the CM directed officials to remain fully alert and identify problems at their source while preparing a clear future action plan without any scope for negligence. He instructed the administration to analyse collected data scientifically and focus on practical, result-oriented solutions rather than theoretical approaches.

He also announced that another review meeting would be held on Saturday.

Briefing the CM, the collector said four elderly members of a single family were admitted to the hospital on February 22 following the incident. Patients from Choudeswara Nagar, Swaroop Nagar and Lalacheruvu areas were hospitalised with symptoms including anuria, vomiting, abdominal pain and severe kidney failure requiring dialysis. Based on preliminary clinical findings, doctors indicated that consumption of toxic milk had led to impaired kidney function and elevated serum creatinine levels, resulting in serious complications. Epidemiological assessment has so far established a strong correlation between milk consumption and the reported cases, she said, adding that clarityon the exact cause would emerge after completion of laboratory tests.

She informed that Varalakshmi Milk Dairy located at Narasapuram village in Korukonda mandal had been sealed as part of the investigation.

A total of 20 persons were admitted in connection with the incident, of whom five have died, while 15 are currently undergoing treatment. Nine medical teams conducted field visits to 110 households and collected 315 blood samples. In addition, 14 surveillance teams under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena are screening 957 families daily in other vulnerable areas of the district.

The Collector said the administration’s priority was to save lives through immediate medical intervention and prevent recurrence of such incidents through a structured action plan.

Superintendent of Police Narasimha Kishore said the vendor linked to the adulterated milk supply had been taken into custody and questioned. Consumers had reported abnormalities in the milk, and all necessary steps were being taken to ascertain the facts, he added.

Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas stated that better medical treatment was being provided to victims with the support of Rainbow Hospital in Vijayawada and that compensation had already been disbursed to affected families.