CM should take responsibility for illegal sand mining in YSR dist: Lokesh

Kamalapuram(YSR district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates were responsible for looting public money worth Rs 1,000 crore through illegal sand mining in the district.

As part of his Yuva Galam padayatra, the TDP leader has addressed a huge public gathering at Chennuru village in Kamalapuram constituency on Monday evening. Lokesh said that he was fortunate to conduct padayatra in the pious land (Punya Bhoomi) like Kamalapuram a symbol of communal harmony coupled with rivers like Penna, Papagni and Kundu flowing in this area.

The TDP leader felt that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should own the responsibility for the collapse of Annamayya dam which resulted in 61 people losing their lives. He alleged that the mishap occurred due to the indiscriminate and illegal sand mining which was allowed by the YSRCP government in the villages which fell under the purview of the dam.

He alleged that unable to digest the spontaneous response being received by him from the public for his Yuvagalam padayatra in Kadapa district, the Chief Minister under the guidance of government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy encouraged the attacks on him with eggs in Proddaturu. Lokesh came down heavily on the Chief Minister for cheating women after promising a total prohibition in the State. He expressed concern over innocent lives being lost due to the consumption of spurious liquor at government outlets.

He held Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindra Nath Reddy responsible for illegal sand, clay, gravel mining and land-grabbing in the constituency.

He alleged that the MLA was illegally occupying even burial grounds in the constituency. He alleged that the MLA grabbed 54 acres of land worth Rs 200 crore in Kadapa city to carry out real estate business. He said the TDP on returning to power will conduct a probe into the land scams in which the legislator was involved and take stern action.