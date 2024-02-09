CM to attend Adudam-Andhra valedictory

Visakhapatnam: District collector A Mallikarjuna informed that necessary arrangements were made for the forthcoming state-level sports festival ‘Adudam – Andhra.’

Briefing details of the schedule of the competitions to be held at Visakhapatnam from February 9 to 13 along with Joint Commissioner of Police Fakirappa here on Thursday, the Collector stated that as many as 2,964 sportspersons are arriving from 26 districts for the event.

Another 500 technical supporting staff are coming along with them, he informed.

Experts who have provided training support to the Chennai Super Kings team and the Pro Kabaddi team and members of various Telugu Associations will also be present, the Collector said.

Collector explained that a total of 52 teams, a women’s team and one boys’ team are coming from each district to participate in five disciplines of sports. Further, Mallikarjuna stated that accommodation facilities provided to the sportspersons in TIDCO houses in Anandapuram mandal and AU hostels. Special buses have been arranged to reach respective grounds, he said.

District collector explained that there will be five kinds of competitions such as cricket, kabaddi, badminton, khokho and volleyball. Mallikarjuna informed that while the opening ceremony will begin at the Railway Stadium on Friday, the closing ceremony will be held at the ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in PM Palem.

Kabaddi and Kho Kho sports will be organised in the indoor stadium of AU, and volleyball in the Andhra University sports ground, the Collector added. He explained that badminton sports competitions would be held at GVMC Indoor Stadium in MVP Colony.

Collector said prizes worth Rs 87 lakh would be given to the state level winners during the closing ceremony.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the closing ceremony on 13th of this month and present prizes to the winners, while Minister for Tourism and Sports RK Roja will attend the inaugural programme.

114 Sportspersons from Visakhapatnam district are participating in the state level meet. Of which, 57 are women, while an equal number of men will take part. Joint Commissioner Fakirappa said steps have been taken to ensure that the sports competitions are held in a hassle free manner.

He informed that continuous monitoring and presence of police would be there at sports grounds, residential houses, railway and bus stations.