CM to distribute pensions at Kotha Gollapalem today

Bapatla: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would participate in the ‘Pedala Sevalo’ programme at Kotha Gollapalem village under the Peddaganjam panchayat of Chinnaganjam mandal in Bapatla district on Tuesday, and distribute NTR Bharosa pensions to the beneficiaries.

According to the Chief Minister’s schedule, he would reach Kotha Gollapalem at around 11:10 am on Tuesday.

After a meeting with the public representatives, he would distribute the welfare pensions from 11:45 am to 12:25 pm, and interact with the villagers from 12:35 pm to 01:30 pm. From 02:15 pm to 03:35 pm, Chandrababu Naidu would meet the cadre, before leaving for Undavlli at 03:45 pm.

On Monday, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, local MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, District Collector J Venkata Murali, District SP Tushar Dudi reviewed arrangements at Kottagollapalem village in Chinnaganjam mandal ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Parthasarathi announced that the government is responsibly distributing NTR Bharosa pensions across the state.

He mentioned that government employees are distributing 64 lakh pensions on the first day of every month with great responsibility.

He highlighted that as per the Chief Minister’s electoral promise, pension amounts were increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4, 000 within the first month of the new government taking office.

He pointed out that the previous government took five years to increase pensions by just Rs 1,000.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu is taking measures to create 20 lakh job opportunities to provide security for the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite the huge debt burden left by previous governments, he assured that development and welfare schemes have continued without interruption, with the government successfully implementing the ‘Super Six’ schemes.

Chirala MLA Kondaiah, Bapatla MLA Vegesana Narendra Varma, Joint Collector Prakhar Jain, and others were present.