CM to interact with voters in Kuppam tomorrow

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Kuppam on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit to his own constituency, with a packed schedule of welfare inspections, public interactions, and project inaugurations.

The Chief Minister is expected to land at the helipad arranged at Thummisi in Santhipuram mandal at 5.20 pm from Bengaluru airport on July 1.

He will then proceed to his residence in Kadapalle, where he is scheduled to arrive by 5.35 pm.

On the second day of the visit, Naidu will begin his day at 8 am with a door-to-door campaign at Thimmaraju Palli village in Santhipuram mandal. As part of the Telugu Desam Party’s newly launched ‘Kutumba Sadhikara Samithi’ (KSS) initiative, the CM will personally interact with around 60 voters in the residential area, seeking feedback on the government’s performance over the past year and explaining the welfare and development schemes implemented.

By 10.50 am, he will reach the AP Model School in Thummisi, where he will participate in various development and welfare programmes, followed by a public meeting where he will address the people.

Later in the afternoon, the CM will return to his Kadapalle residence by 1.55 pm. and will then visit the Kuppam Area Hospital at 3.05 pm to inaugurate the Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) set up by Tata Group, aimed at enhancing digital health infrastructure. The Chief Minister will leave Thummisi helipad at 4.20 pm to return to Bengaluru.

In preparation for the visit, district Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu conducted an Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) review at all major locations. The Collector instructed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements, particularly at the helipad area in Dunkumanipalle near Thummisi Panchayat and the Chief Minister’s residence in Kadapalle.

As part of the security and logistic measures, barricading, sanitation of the surroundings, and beautification works for the public meeting venue have been ordered.

Special focus was placed on the Chief Minister’s house and the Thimmarajupalle village, where the door-to-door campaign will cover 28 houses.

The Collector also emphasised the importance of lighting and ventilation at the public meeting venue to make the atmosphere pleasant for attendees.

At Kuppam Area Hospital, robust security and availability of medical services were stressed in light of the DiNC inauguration. Officials from various departments, including Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, DPO Prabhakar, RDO Srinivasulu Raju, and Additional SP Nanda Kishore, participated in the preparatory review meetings and field visits.