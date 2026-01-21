CM to visit Nagari on Jan 24

Nagari (Chittoor Dist): Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Nagari Municipality on January 24 as part of the Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra programme. Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar and Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash have instructed officials to make all arrangements to ensure the Chief Minister’s visit is successful.

On Tuesday, the Collector and the MLA inspected key locations related to the Chief Minister’s programme. They visited the Junior College Ground, Degree College Ground, helipad site, meeting venue, and Chintalapatteda wards 28 and 29, where the Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra activities will be conducted.

Later, a review meeting was held with officials at the Nagari Municipal Office. During the meeting, the Collector directed officials to ensure smooth traffic movement in the town and make arrangements so that people can reach the meeting venue easily. Officials were also asked to provide proper facilities such as food, drinking water, parking, and other basic amenities.