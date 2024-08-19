Live
Just In
CM to visit Nellore today
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is visiting Nellore district on Monday. In a press note released on Sunday, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that the CM will visit Somasila Project to have first-hand information about the condition of Somasila Reservoir.
He urged party leaders and functionaries of Atmakur constituency to come to Somasila Reservoir without fail. Sources say that CM Naidu wanted to visit Somasila Reservoir to personally witness the condition of apron wall, spill way, crush gates of Somasila Dam, after 19th crush gate of Tungabhadra Dam got washed away recently.
The CM is likely to conduct a review meeting with the engineers over the condition of Somasila and Kandelru projects and precautionary measures to be taken up in view of coming rain season.