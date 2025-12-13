CM undertakes an aerial survey on north Andhra projects' progress

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu undertook an aerial inspection to review the progress of Bhogapuram Airport, IT and Tourism Hub developments works and other projects that are in progress in North Andhra.

After conducting a review meeting with the officials on the development plans of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Chief Minister inspected the progress of various ongoing projects from a helicopter.

The CM instructed the officials to improve road connectivity in Visakhapatnam Economic Region.

Naidu held discussions with the concerned officials on 49 projects, including road, rail, ports and logistics. With seven growth drivers and policies, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to develop the VER so that it would aid in generation 30 lakh job opportunities.

Directions were given to the officials on the action plan to be implemented in the next three months.

The Chief Minister reviewed the IT Hub and GCC project works near Kapuluppada. He further viewed the progress of the Tourism Hub coming up along the coastline near Bheemili and progress of Bhogapuram International Airport works. The Chief Minister issued instructions to officials regarding road connectivity to the international airport and the development of the associated township. He enquired about the details related to setting up an Aviation University as part of the Education Hub planned at Bhogapuram.

During the aerial survey, the Chief Minister inspected the lands allocated for various data centres at Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam.

He reviewed the availability of land for establishing industrial parks that will support various industries expected to come up at Sabbavaram and Pendurthi mandals as part of the VER.