CM vows to stand with differently-abled

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his government’s commitment to the differently-abled during the celebrations of International Day of Persons with Disability at Tummalapalli Kalakshetra here on Wednesday.

“No other state provides Rs 6,000 per month as pensions. Only Andhra Pradesh does,” Naidu said. The government currently disburses Rs 470 crore monthly, totalling Rs 6,000 crore annually, to 7.68 lakh disabled people. Pensions of Rs 3,000 were recently doubled to Rs 6,000. In total, 63.5 lakh people receive pensions at home on the first day of every month.

Celebrating achievers, Naidu praised visually impaired cricketer Karuna Kumari, who scored 42 runs in the International Blind World Cup and dedicated the victory to India. He also lauded Ajay Kumar Reddy, Arjuna Award winner and Deepika, a blind athlete from Andhra Pradesh who excelled in cricket and the 100-meter race. “These idealists should be role models. Disability is no barrier to achievement,” he said.

The government is extending special recruitment drives for backlog posts, providing free RTC bus travel, and offering housing support for disabled achievers. Karuna Kumari will receive Rs 15 lakh and a house, Deepika Rs 10 lakh and a house and coach Ajay Kumar Reddy Rs 2.5 lakh. Additionally, the Andhra Cricket Association contributed cash awards to players and teams.

A National Centre for Disabled Sports is being established on 23 acres in Visakhapatnam, and measures are underway to ensure accessible infrastructure across Amaravati and other districts. Special degree colleges for the hearing impaired will also be set up, and residential students will receive doorstep pension delivery.

Naidu said, “We will support you fully. Move forward with confidence. No matter the challenges, this government stands with the differently-abled. Did the previous government ever organize a program for you or provide assistance? We are here to change that.”