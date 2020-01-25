CM YS Jagan allots two more departments to Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Amaravati: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a key decision to handover two more departments to minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

The government has issued orders allocating the Skills Development and Training Department to Minister Mekapati. He is currently handling Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology Departments in the state.

Over this, Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has met CM YS Jagan at CM camp office at Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the Chief Minister for giving him additional responsibilities.

He further said that through the Skills Development and Training department, he would strengthen the confidence in the youth on the government by implementing innovative programs.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy won as MLA in the 2019 general election from Atmakur constituency in Nellore district and got the opportunity as a Minister in CM YS Jagan's Cabinet.