CM YS Jagan asks officials to make AP cyclone-ready

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to be prepared in wake of the weather office alert on Gulab cyclone alert.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have alerted district collectors and suggested that they take all necessary steps. They said control rooms were set up village secretariat wise.

Disaster management staff in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts are in action mode.

The district collectors are taking steps to set up relief camps at required locations, the officials said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to be alert and take necessary steps as there are chances of heavy rain after a cyclonic storm crosses the coast.