CM YS Jagan conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Gokavaram (East Godavari): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took off from Madhurapudi Airport in a helicopter on Friday and inspected the flood-affected areas through an aerial survey.

He examined the flood situation in the districts of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru during the aerial survey. Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and officials briefed him about the flood situation at different places.

The Chief Minister examined the condition of all the flooded mandals of Polavaram and the condition of Konaseema Lanka villages. Officials and public representatives were asked about the situation in those areas. After the survey, the Chief Minister discussed with the officials and public representatives of the respective districts for a brief while.

Jagan called upon the officials to engage themselves in flood relief measures with a humanitarian perspective. He ordered the officials to take measures to prevent any inconvenience to the people. They were asked to ensure availability of food, blankets, drinking water, and medical facilities at the rehabilitation centres.

The Chief Minister said a sum of Rs 1,000 per person and Rs 2,000 per family should be given as immediate assistance to those coming to rehabilitation centres.

Later, the details of the aerial survey were explained by Home Minister Taneti Vanitha. She said that the Chief Minister will decide on how to support the affected people after conducting a full review with the officials.

Due to heavy rains in the States of Maharashtra and Odisha, huge floodwater is reaching the Dowleswaram barrage through Bhadrachalam and Polavaram. She said that the Lanka villages of Konaseema were flooded due to heavy floods. The problems of the people of many villages due to the unexpected flood have been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, she added.

It seems that there is a possibility of 22 lakh cusecs of water coming to Godavari river. If that situation occurs, 42 mandals and 554 villages will be flooded in the State, she said. To face the problem, rehabilitation centres will be set up in every flooded village and all facilities will be provided to the people.