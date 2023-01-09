CM YS Jagan hands over Rs 7.22 crore bonus to dairy farmers

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 7.20 crore towards bonus to the dairy farmers on behalf of Kurnool Milk Union (Vijaya Dairy) at camp office here on Monday.

The Milk Union chairman SV Jagan Mohan Reddy said their cooperative society had earned Rs 27 crore profit in the past two years due to the initiatives of the government.

He also explained to the Chief Minister about the comprehensive functioning of the milk union and plans ahead. MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Gangula Bijendra Reddy, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Kurnool Milk Union (Vijaya Dairy) chairman S V Jagàn Mohan Reddy, MD Parameswar Reddy, deputy director Rajesh, society directors G Vijaya Simha Reddy, U Ramana and dairy farmer N Saralamma were also present.