CM YS Jagan implementing welfare schemes for all: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada : Advisor to the State Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare schemes for all people in the state irrespective of region and political affiliations.

He was the chief guest at the awareness programme conducted on the rights reserved to the STs in the state at the Tummalapalla Kalakshetram here on Saturday.

The awareness meeting was conducted to mark the assuming of office by ST Commission chairman Kumbha Ravibabu. Referring to Ravibabu, Ramakrishna Reddy said he worked as assistant professor in Andhra University for 15 years and guided many students in his career as educationist.

He said Ravibabu created awareness on the rights of the tribals on the national and international forums. He felt the appointment of Ravibabu as chairman of the State ST Commission would benefit tribals of Andhra Pradesh.

Ravibabu addressing the gathering said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had constituted many corporations for the welfare and development of tribals in the state. He said the Indian Constitution has reserved many rights to the tribals and he would strive to create awareness among the people on the rights of tribals.

Tribal welare department director P Rajat Bhargav presided over the programme.

Deputy Chief Ministers P Pushpasreevani, Dharmana Krishna Das, MLAs Ambati Rambabu, N Dhanalakshmi, K Bhagyalakshmi, T Venkata Rao and others attended the programme.