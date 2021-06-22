CM YS Jagan lauds staff for vaccination feat

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the staff for setting record by administering over 13 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine on a single day.

During the review at camp office on measures to control the pandemic and vaccination drive here on Monday, the Chief Minister said they had proven that they can administer large number of vaccines if provided and added that the state has effective mechanism comprising of Asha workers, ANMs, staff in village/ward secretariats and two primary health centres (PHCs) per each mandal.

He said they should be prepared to conduct another mega drive once vaccines are available. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the state has the capacity and mechanism to administer 20-25 lakh vaccines in a single day.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the construction of new medical colleges and complete them on a war footing. The officials should focus on new medical colleges and monitor the work in progress regularly.

The officials said positivity rate has been decreasing in all the districts except East Godavari and active cases decreased to 63,068 cases. Positivity rate is 5.65 per cent and recovery rate is 95.93 per cent, they said.

The Chief Minister told the officials to be on alert as lockdown imposed in neighbouring states is being relaxed. The officials said 2,655 ICU beds and 13,824 oxygen beds are available at present and added that 91.48 per cent beds were occupied by patients who were being treated under Aarogyasri.

They said 7,056 beds were occupied in Covid care centres. The state has registered 2,772 black fungus active cases till date of which 922 patients underwent surgeries, 1,232 were discharged, 212 died and remaining are being treated.

The officials explained that 1,37,42,417 doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the state of which first dose was given to 82,77,225 people and two doses were completed to 27,32,596 people.

Vaccine was administered to 10,29,266 mothers of children below five years of age and first dose of vaccination is completed to 11,158 people who will be going to abroad. As many as 13,72,481 people were vaccinated in a single day during mega vaccination drive on June 20, they said.