CM YS Jagan launches Farmers Day program on the occasion of YSR birth anniversary

It is known fact that the legendary leader and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary is celebrated bas the Farmers day in the state of Andhra Pradesh. In this backdrop, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the YSR Farmers Day event held at the camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. On this occasion, the chief minister has released 1054 crores owed to farmers for interest-free loans during the TDP period.

In addition, CM Jagan has also released 54.6 crore old dues to farmers under the 5 cooperative sugar factories in the state. He also laid the foundation for the construction of 125-foot Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada with remote control. After the launch, CM YS Jagan spoke to the farmers and recalled the greatness of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

YSR means healthcare, fee reimbursement and 108 ambulances. We are organizing YSR birth anniversary as Farmer's Day. He alleged that the previous government had left interest dues of Rs 1150 crore on agricultural loans and now we are crediting those dues directly into the accounts of 57 lakh beneficiaries. "We are paying all the dues on a zero interest scheme and will make interest payments on Kharif loans for 2019-20 and Rabi loans in March.