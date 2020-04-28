CM YS Jagan launches Jagananna Vidya Deevena, keeps it a low affair amid lockdown

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has embarked on yet another ambitious project in the state. CM YS Jagan launched the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' on Tuesday and later spoke to students from different districts through a video conference. Under Fee Reimbursement over Rs. 4 thousand crores of funds have been released along with Rs.1880 crore towards pending amount left by the then government.

Under the scheme, fee reimbursement will be credited directly to mothers' accounts instead of college accounts in the coming academic year (2020-21). The amount would deposited in four installments into 14 lakh beneficiaries accounts. However, it is stipulated that the parents has to pay the fees at their wards colleges.

Releasing such a large amount for a fee reimbursement has never been in history, which has got appreciation from all corners saying that it is the integrity and commitment of CM Jagan towards the future of the students. They feel that this decision will revolutionize the educational system. On the other hand, it is asked that the parents who have paid the college fees for the 2019-2020 academic year to consult the college owners to refund the amount by the end of April.

While there has been a constant rise in the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh ever since it has increased the COVID-19 tests. As per the latest media health bulletin released by the state nodal officer, the state has reported 82 new positive cases in the last twenty four hours taking the tally to 1259 with 258 recovered and 31 fatal cases. The health bulletin states that as many as 5783 samples have been tested so far. Guntur district stand in second position with 254 cases after Kurnool which has 332 cases.