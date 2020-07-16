CM YS Jagan launches YSR Aarogyasri scheme expansion services to six districts

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has paved the way for a new era in the field of medical and health. The chief minister has launched expansion services of the YSR Aarogyasri scheme to six more districts from Thursday. As part of his promise during elections that the medical expenses will be brought under the purview of Aarogyasri if they exceed Rs 1,000, Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the scheme. Accordingly, several changes have been made in Aarogyasri and it is being implemented as the first pilot project in West Godavari district from January 3, 2020. Off late, the scheme will now be implemented in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa and Kurnool districts. Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministerhas paved the way for a new era in the field of medical and health. The chief minister has launched expansion services of theto six more districts from Thursday. As part of his promise during elections that the medical expenses will be brought under the purview of Aarogyasri if they exceed Rs 1,000, Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the scheme. Accordingly, several changes have been made in Aarogyasri and it is being implemented as the first pilot project in West Godavari district from January 3, 2020. Off late, the scheme will now be implemented in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa and Kurnool districts.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said, "We are expanding the scope of Aarogyasri, which will be applicable to those with an annual income of Rs five lakh; the grading policy will be implemented for hospitals. He said that AP is the only state to bring Coronavirus under Arogyasri and said that Aarogyasri cards were issued to 42 lakh crore people. He also said that if the cost of treatment exceeds Rs 1,000, Aarogyasri would apply.

Before coming to power, there were 1059 treatments in Aarogyasri. Now it has been revealed that it has been increased to 2200 treatments. The chief minister assured that additional services would be extended to all districts soon. "We are making quality medicines available in government hospitals and giving WHO prescribed medicines in government hospitals," he said.