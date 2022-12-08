CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blesses newly wed couple in Nellore

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Sullurpet MLA K Sanjeevaiah's daughter's marriage at the VPR convention hall at Kanuparthipadu in Nellore rural on Wednesday and blessed the newlywed couple. The CM landed at ZP High School premises in Kanuparthipadu by 3.45 pm and ministers K Govardhan Reddy, P Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Ambati Rambabu, ZP Chairperson A Arunamma, MPs A Prabhakar Reddy, V Prabhakar Reddy, Dr M Gurumoorthy, Mayor P Sravanthi and others welcomed him at the helipad.

Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the marriage and started at 4.40 pm from the helipad at Kanuparthipadu. MLCs B Kalyana Chakravarthi, T Madhava Rao, legislators K Sridhar Reddy, A Ramanarayana Reddy, M Chandrasekhar Reddy, M Mahidhar Reddy, RPK Reddy, Collector Chakradhar Babu, SP Vijaya Rao, municipal commissioner Haritha, and others gave send off to the chief minister.