CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for more awareness on Disha app

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay special attention on safety of women by creating awareness on Disha app.

Addressing the officials at a high-level review on women safety on Wednesday, he emphasised on going door-to-door to ensure the app is downloaded by all women and instructed the authorities to create awareness on the app through volunteers and women police in village/wards secretariats. He said that volunteers and women police should be trained on the awareness campaign, as they should explain to women on how to use the app in emergency situations.

Further, the Chief Minister made it clear that the initiative should be taken as a drive and similarly students in colleges and institutions should be educated on the app.

He said that by creating proper awareness, the usage of Disha app will be increased. Upon getting any alarm through the app, Disha police stations and local police stations should be alerted and a quick action must be initiated. He directed the officials to equip all the police stations with the required number of patrolling vehicles.