Telangana universities celebrate 77th Republic Day with visionary goals

Hyderabad: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with grandeur across the premier universities of Telangana on Monday. Osmania University (OU), Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTAU), and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) each marked the occasion by showcasing historic institutional achievements and future roadmaps for the state.

At Osmania University, Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram unfurled the national flag at the Arts College premises. He announced a major milestone, stating that OU has become the first state university in India to create an indigenous semiconductor chip. The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the university’s commitment to gender equality, noting that 53 per cent of the student body is female. He further revealed that infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,000 crore, supported by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, would soon transform the campus with new research buildings, hostels, and sports complexes.

At PJTAU, Vice-Chancellor Aldas Janaiah hailed the achievement of Telangana as India’s leading rice-producing state over the past eight years. While celebrating this success, he stressed the urgent need for crop diversification and balanced cultivation to ensure long-term soil health. He announced significant academic and research reforms, including the establishment of three new agricultural colleges, five advanced research centres, and 14 Telangana Rythu Vignana Kendras aimed at empowering the farming community through scientific extension services.

JNTUH Vice-Chancellor T Kishen Kumar Reddy led the celebrations at the university headquarters by honouring the legacy of the Constitution. He particularly lauded the alumni of the 1992 batch for their contribution of a Rs 65 lakh corpus fund dedicated to fostering innovation and research at the University College of Engineering Science and Technology. He urged the academic community to remain committed to national service and technological excellence.

The collective celebrations across these campuses reflected a shared vision for academic reform and rural empowerment. From agricultural self-sufficiency to high-tech manufacturing, the universities reaffirmed their roles as the primary engines of development for Telangana. These milestones underscore the state’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy driven by indigenous research and community participation.