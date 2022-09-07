CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gives an earful to ministers

Vijayawada: Don't be complacent. Don't expect that the party or the CM will counter all negative propaganda by opposition parties. Everyone in the party has the responsibility to effectively counter the wrong propaganda by the opposition or else it would become imperative to go in for another reshuffle of the cabinet and drop non-performers. This is what Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told his ministers.

Jagan is said to have made these remarks after the official agenda of the cabinet meeting was over and after the officials left the hall. He is learnt to have referred to the Delhi liquor scam and the allegations that were being made by the TDP dragging the name of his wife YS Bharati. Sources said that the Chief Minister had noticed that some ministers had not spoken anything to counter the opposition propaganda on any issue though they were asked to do so by the party headquarters. He said he has full information about who all were contacted by the party office, who all were not available on phone and who kept silent despite getting inputs on the stand they need to take on certain issues.

Stating that it was joint responsibility of all to see that the opposition does not succeed in maligning the party, Jagan gave them two months' time to pull up socks and perform or else he would be forced to go in for another reshuffle and drop the non-performers.

Those who are reluctant to be active should retire, he reportedly told them. The Chief Minister however did not take any ministers name, but party leaders say that he had hit the bull's eye.