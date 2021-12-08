CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in favour of PRC implementation, says Chandrasekhar

Vijayawada: Announcing that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would take a decision on the implementation of the Pay Revision Committee (PRC) report, advisor of the Government Employees Welfare N Chandrasekhar Reddy said here on Tuesday that the Chief Minister was in favour of its implementation.

Addressing the media at R&B Bhavan here, Chandrasekhar Reddy said that PRC report was submitted to the government and the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take favourable action on the report.

However, in view of the fall in the revenue of the State post-Covid, the government employees should understand the situation and cooperate, he said. He assured the employees that he would act like a bridge between the employees and the government to work for their welfare.

Recalling that the Chief Minister announced the interim relief of 27 per cent which is unprecedented in the country, Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the Chief Minister in favour of the employees.

He said that he had never come across such a good Chief Minister in his long career of 36 years.

The joint staff council meeting headed by the Chief Secretary was conducted recently, he pointed out and said that it had never happened during the last 12 years.

The advisor said that he had come across about 71 problems from all the departments and PRC, DA arrears, CPS abolition and regularisation of contract staff are the important problems. The rest of the issues are trivial, he said. Chandrasekhar Reddy pointed out that even the Central government kept the three DAs in pending due to the coronavirus and later paid it. In the State, five DAs were pending and another DA would be in January. After the payment of all the DA arrears, the government was ready to implement the PRC recommendations, he said. The government was seriously pondering over the abolition of the CPS and thinking of the better way to implement for the benefit of the employees, he said.

It is sad that the employees are staging protest demonstrations even after the government announced the implementation of the PRC in ten days.