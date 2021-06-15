CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moots health hubs to protect children

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested measures to be taken for treatment of infants and children in view of looming Covid third wave threat and setting up of health hubs at district headquarters.

During a review on Covid control and vaccination here on Monday, the officials said data from June 6 to 12 indicates the number of cases in the state had dropped significantly.

They explained the action plan to increase ICU beds and providing oxygen to infants and children and added that they had prepared a plan to increase ICU beds to 1,600 and oxygen beds to 3,777 for children.

The Chief Minister suggested that health hubs should be setup in nearby habitations and ensure hospitals are setup at all directions in towns and cities.

He said hospitals should be setup under health hubs for improving best treatment and added that districts should attain self-sufficiency in providing treatment services through these health hubs. He said to prepare guidelines regarding health hubs within two weeks.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Covid Command Control chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, additional DG Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid taskforce commitee chairman MT Krishna Babu, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and others were present.