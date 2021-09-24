CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders crackdown on drugs

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to lay special focus on drug menace, and conduct awareness programmes in universities and colleges against drugs.



During a review on Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that there should be constant supervision over universities and colleges on the usage of drugs and further instructed the authorities to prepare an action plan to be implemented across the state. He told the officials to take stringent action and curb cultivation and transportation of marijuana (gajna) by carrying out regular raids.

With regard to liquor consumption, he said that the government had increased the alcohol prices to control the consumption, where almost one-third of the outlets were closed and removed belt shops and permit rooms across the state. With the measures taken by the government, liquor sales have dropped from 34 lakh cases per month to 21 lakh cases and beer sales have fallen from 17 lakh cases per month to 7 lakh. He ordered the officials to take stringent action against those responsible for liquor smuggling.

On sand, the Chief Minister said that action should be taken if sand is sold at a higher price than the prescribed prices, and the toll-free number of SEB should be well publicised to report the issue.

He directed the authorities to take immediate action against the culprits based on the complaints and advised them to run a campaign in each district, clearly mentioning the prices in that particular district. He also asked the officials to increase the number of reaches and sand depots.

The review meeting was attended by DGP Gautam D Sawang, planning and resource mobilisation special chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, revenue special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava, SEB commissioner Vineeth Brijlal, finance chief secretary SS Rawat, Intelligence Chief KV Rajendranath Reddy, SEB Director (Special Units) A Ramesh Reddy and other senior officials.