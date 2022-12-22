CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promises barrage between Oleru-Turpurplaem

Bapatla: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government will construct another barrage between Oleru and Turpurplaem villages on the Krishna river at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore very soon. He said this reservoir will impound 4.96 TMC feet level water. The government has already issued a G.O. for the construction of the barrage.

He addressed a public meeting held at Alapati Venkata Ramaiah ZPHS in Yadlapalli village under Tsundur mandal of Bapatla district on Wednesday. He distributed tabs to Class 8 students.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the government will call tenders in April for the construction of the project. He said the reservoir will be useful to the farmers.

He further said that the government will do justice to the workers in the Jampani Sugar Factory and criticised that the earlier government neglected it. He assured that the government will issue pattas to the farmers cultivating 1,811 acres of land in island villages. He said the decision will benefit 3,749 farmers.

He also sanctioned roads under the PMGSY Scheme and announced that the government will start MP, BiPC courses in Intermediate in the ZPHS. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, MP Nandigam Suresh, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Heny Christina, MLA Kona Raghupati were present.