CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy striving to empower women

Kadapa (YSR District): The State government is committed to improving living standards of women, said Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha here on Tuesday.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced several measures to ensure empowerment of women. The Deputy Chief Minister conducted 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme at Bhagyanagar Colony, Gangamma Gudi, Mruthyumjaya Gunta areas in the 11th division of Kadapa Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday.

During his visit, he explained on various welfare schemes introduced by the government for the benefit of women in the State. He handed over the booklet signed by the Chief Minister to them and urged them to extend their support to Jagan Mohan Reddy for introduction of more schemes for women development.

He mentioned that Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Insurance, YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Pension Kanuka and Jagananna Housing Colonies (JHCs) are among the popular welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister.

"Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is very particular towards your welfare and at the same time it is your responsibility to see that the YSRCP is voted to power in the next elections too," he said to the women.

Corporator of 11th division K Lalitha, Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy, division in-charge K Bhaskar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramana Reddy and others were present.