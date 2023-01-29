CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to deposit Rs 330.15 cr into the accounts of beneficiaries

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 330.15 crore into the bank accounts of 3,30,145 beneficiaries in the State on Monday under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme.

He will attend a programme at Vinukonda in Palnadu district and deposit the amount. Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors across the State will get the financial assistance under Jagananna Chedodu, which is being implemented for the third successive year.

Under the scheme, shop owners representing two castes and tailors will get financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each. Thus with the transfer of amount into individual accounts under the third tranche, each beneficiary gets a total assistance of Rs 30,000 in three consecutive years. The total amount allocated for the purpose is Rs 927.39 crore.

The Chief Minister's Office on Sunday stated that it had selected the eligible beneficiaries in a transparent manner through village /ward secretariats by conducting social audits. The State government will implement the scheme again in June and December for those who missed the opportunity now.

A total of 1,67,951 tailors will get Rs 167.95 crore, 1,14,661 Rajakas will receive Rs 114.67 crore and 47,533 Nayee Brahmins will get Rs 47.53 crore.

The number of beneficiaries in 2020-21 was 2,98,122 and they received an assistance of Rs 298.12 crore while the beneficiaries in 2021-22 was 2,99,116 and they received an assistance of Rs 299.12 crore.

Now, the State government is extended the scheme to 3,30,145 beneficiaries and they will be provided an assistance of Rs 330.15 crore.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start from Tadepalli at 10 am on Monday and reach Vinukonda at 10.40 am. He will participate in a public meeting from 11.05 am to 12.20 pm and will deposit the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.