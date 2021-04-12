CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation for medical college in Bapatla on May 1

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to lay foundation stone for the construction of medical college in Bapatla on May 1.

The district administration is making necessary arrangements to that effect. The government has recently allotted Rs 475 crore for the construction of medical college at Bapatla including teaching hospital and nursing college. The government has already acquired 60 acres for the purpose.

Once construction of medical college is completed the people of Bapatla will get super specialty medical services at free of cost.

According to sources in the government, the government has already finalised the tenders for the construction of medical colleges in Machilipatnam, Pidiguralla, Paderu and Pulivendala and given necessary permissions to start work. The contractors are demanding advances to start work. If they come forward, the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for the construction of the medical colleges. The Chief Minister is planning to lay foundation stones to these medical colleges next month and wanted to complete the construction before general elections.

The district administration has already acquired 47 acres of land at Brahmanapalli under Pidiguralla mandal for the construction of medical college in Palnadu region. The revenue officials have already paid compensation of Rs.15 crore for land acquisition to the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of medical college.

At present, there is only one government hospital in Guntur city. Two more government hospitals will come up in the district very soon. If medical colleges proposed at Bapatla and Piduguralla will come into operation, emergency cases will be treated there. Work pressure will come down on the GGH in Guntur city.

Speaking to The Hans India, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati said, "The Chief Minister directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to set the foundations for the construction of new medical colleges before May 15."