  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay respects to police martyrs today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

hief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Police Commemoration Day parade at theIndira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadiumhere to be held on Thursday

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Police Commemoration Day parade at theIndira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadiumhere to be held on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will receive the guard of honour and pay respects to the police personnel who laid their lives down in line of duty.

He will release a book written on the sacrifices made by police, and address the gathering.

Later, he will also distribute financial assistance to the families of police martyrs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X