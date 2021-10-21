CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay respects to police martyrs today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Police Commemoration Day parade at theIndira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadiumhere to be held on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will receive the guard of honour and pay respects to the police personnel who laid their lives down in line of duty.

He will release a book written on the sacrifices made by police, and address the gathering.

Later, he will also distribute financial assistance to the families of police martyrs.