CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take part in 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebration tomorrow

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving to the pilgrim city to participate in the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations, being held in the city to mark the Golden Jubilee of the iconic and spectacular victory of the Indian Armed forces in the Indo-Pak War of 1971, on February 18.

District Collector Harinarayan said that the Chief Minister in his official visit will first participate in a function organised for the felicitation of the retired Major General C V Venogopal at his house `White House' on Alipiri road in the city.

Later, the Chief Minister will participate in a State-level function being held to honour war veterans and other distinguished civil and military dignitaries at Police Parade Ground before his return to Amaravati.

The Chief Minister who will reach Renigunta airport at 4.50 pm on Thursday will return to the airport at 7.10 pm after completing his two hectic official programmes in the city.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the event (Golden jubilee celebrations) is making elaborate arrangements for the celebration of the ` Swarnim Vijay Varsh' which will be held here for four days from February 17 to 20.

The pilgrim city will host the `Victory Flame' which was lit by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial in Delhi on December 16, for four days on its Southern leg of Journey. The Victory Flame will reach the city and will be accorded a grand rousing reception at SV University where Brigadier JJS Bhinder, Commandant, AOC Centre, will receive it with full military honours on February 17.

In a solemn ceremony that will be followed, senior military officers and civil dignitaries ill lay wreaths in honour of the sacrifices of the gallant warriors. During its last 'mile run' the flame will be carried by eminent sportspersons. Tri-color balloons will be released, followed by an audio video narration of the 1971 war and a stupendous band display to commemorate the event.

District Collector along with Tirupati Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu and the organisers of Swrnim Vijay Varsh celebrations inspected the arrangements which are in full swing in the city, on Tuesday.