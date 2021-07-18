CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Polavaram tomorrow

Amaravati/Kovvur (West Godavari district): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Polavaram on July 19 to inspect the ongoing project works.

As per the schedule announced by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday, he will leave from CM camp office helipad at 10.10 am and reach Polavaram at 11 am. He will inspect cofferdam, sluice gates and reach meeting hall at the project to conduct a review with officials from 12 noon to 1 pm.

The Chief Minister will leave from Polavaram at 1.20 pm and reach his camp office at Tadepalli.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Chief Mininister's visit, West Godavari district collector Karthikeya Mishra and SP Rahul Dev Sharma visited Polavaram. In connection with CM's visit, he instructed the officials to take all precautionary measure and make his tour a success.

He furthers said steps should be taken to avoid any untoward incidents. He instructed the officials to conduct a Covid Rapid-antigen tests for everyone concerned with the Chief Minister's visit adding 2,000 test kits should be arranged and a special medical camp should be set up.

The collector also directed the officials of the firm executing the Polavaram project works to sanitise the entire area where he Chief Minister stays. SP Rahul Dev Sharma directed the police to make necessary security arrangements and provide parking facilities for vehicles and see that there will be no traffic problem near the Polavaram project.

Polavaram project special officer, In-charge ITDA project officer O Anand, Jangareddygudem RDO Y V Prasanna Lakshmi, DSP K Latha Kumari, Kovvuru RDO D Lakshma Reddy and other officials were present.