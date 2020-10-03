CM YS Jagan recognises forest rights of tribal farmers

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been on a spree of fulfilling his promises since the time he has assumed power, formally launched the ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) pattas distribution programme at his camp office here on Friday.

The scheme, which the Chief Minister inaugurated via video-conferencing, is going to benefit nearly 3.5 lakh tribal farmers who are dependent on 'podu cultivation'.

Besides launching the ROFR pattas distribution, the Chief Minister also kick-started a host of initiatives meant for the welfare of the tribals.

This includes the construction of medical college in Paderu, tribal engineering college in Kurupam and super-specialty hospitals in tribal areas. Using the online mode, YS Jagan symbolically laid the foundation stone for these proposed developmental programmes.

The government has sanctioned Rs 246.30 crore for the purpose of constructing five multi-specialty hospitals. Empowering tribal farmers with ROFR pattas was a dream initiative envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.

For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy distributed the ROFR pattas to the tribals when he was Chief Minister of the state.

YSR, during his time, had distributed 55,513 ROFR pattas pertaining to 1,30,679 acres of forest lands. Breathing life into the scheme once again, the YSRCP government has now embarked on distributing these pattas on a largerscale.