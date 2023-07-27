CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme

Tadepalli: Chief Minister Jagan stated that the foreign education scheme was brought to provide a great opportunity to the poor students of Andhra Pradesh to study in universities abroad. He said that we are providing financial assistance to our talented and skilled students with the determination to support them. He explained that the government's intention is to provide better opportunities to the talented students of the state.



CM Jagan spoke to the media from the camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday morning. Funds of Foreign Education Blessing Scheme were released at the push of a button.

Chief Minister Jagan explained that the government has initiated a revolutionary change in the education system with the foreign education scheme. He said that there is no such scheme in any other state of the country and there are no changes in the education system. He said that funds are being provided to talented students without giving room for bribes and discrimination. He said that there should not be a situation in the State where parents go into debt for their children's foreign education.

He said that depending on the eligibility of the students who have applied, the government is supporting them and children who have completed their studies abroad are getting job opportunities at the global level.

Jagan fumed that the previous government provided nominal financial aid to foreign students. He said that they gave only Rs. 10 lakhs and claimed that it was a great help. He said that higher studies in world-renowned universities are costing up to Rs.10 crores, out of which these ten lakhs are not enough.

That's why the YSRCP government spent Rs. 1.25 crores. He said that it supports the students for all expenses from flight charges. Chief Minister Jagan said that financial assistance of Rs.65.48 crore has been provided under the foreign education scheme in the last six months.