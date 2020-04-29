CM YS Jagan reviews in Polavaram project directs officials to intensify works

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the status of Polavaram project works on Wednesday. Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das and several officials participated in the review. East Godavari district collector Murali and West Godavari District Muthyala Raju also participated in this review through video conferencing. Officials have taken to the CM's attention that the supply of cement and steel has been severely disrupted in the wake of COVID-19.

Officials have told Jagan that the most valuable time has wasted over a month due to coronavirus outbreak. Officials say the situation has improved slightly since April 20, and now the supply of cement and steel has begun. After hearing all the details, CM Jagan ordered that the supply of cement and steel should not be affected and said that efforts should be made to complete the spillway by the end of June.

CM Jagan suggested that a micro-action plan should be prepared for the project to take the world forward. Officials have been ordered to evacuate every family affected by the Godavari floods last year and emphasised on the need to undertake rehabilitation programs faster.

In addition to Polavaram, the CM Jagan has also reviewed the Avuku Tunnel 2, Valigonda, Nellore Barrage, Sangam Barrage and Vamsadara-Nagavali linkages, which have been given top priority by the state government. Officials assured CM Jagan Mohan Reddy that all six of these projects would begin in this year (2020).