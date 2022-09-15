CM YS Jagan sanctions Rs 50L to engg student Jahnavi

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 50 lakh to engineering student Dangeti Jahnavi of Palacole in West Godavari district to enable her to realise her dream of becoming an astronaut.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna handed over the cheque to the girl at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the girl met the Chief Minister during his recent tour to Rajamahendravaram and she sought the financial assistance to realise her dream of becoming an astronaut.

Responding immediately, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 50 lakh to her within a month. Thanking the Chief Minister for sanctioning the amount, Jahnavi who is studying B Tech (third year) in electronic engineering said that she underwent analog astronaut training in NASA and Poland. She has to undergo international pilot training to become an astronaut. When she approached the Chief Minister, he responded positively and sanctioned the amount.

Govt whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, West Godavari ZP chairman K Srinivasa Rao and family members of Jahnavi were present.