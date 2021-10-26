CM YS Jagan stresses on fair recruitment in varsities

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities not to be biased in the recruitment of teaching staff in universities and emphasised a fair recruitment process ensuring quality as well as high standards.

The Chief Minister said there is no compulsion in handing over the aided educational institutions to government. The conditions in most institutions are deteriorating without proper infrastructure or staff and thus the government provided an opportunity for such institutions to handover and the government will manage the respective institutions.

During a review on higher education here on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to recruit teaching staff for all the vacant posts in universities maintaining a standard benchmarks. He said that universities should suggest the best practices to be followed for the efficient functioning of village, ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and village clinics along with bringing transparency in sub-registrar and town planning departments. He suggested recording of classes by best faculty in universities subject-wise and uploading them online, as the videos would be useful for students.

Asserting that education is the only asset that can be given to the children, he said that asset should be 'quality education' and stressed on the need to upgrade the curriculum for providing quality education to the students, especially focussing on job creation.

He said certified courses should also be part of the curriculum and told the authorities to provide bilingual textbooks in English and Telugu, to build confidence among students. He said that integrated training should be given by organisations like Microsoft, to improve the job opportunities, where the student must be able to get a placement before leaving the university. There should be a compulsory apprenticeship and the government is also bringing a Skill Development Centre in every constituency.

He said that all the universities should be upgraded to national standards by following a proper action plan. He stated that the government is duly crediting the fee reimbursement directly once in every three months, without any lapses and said that it is even applicable to students studying in government colleges.

He instructed the authorities to focus on maintaining standards in the colleges with good internet provision. He made it clear that there would not be any compromise on colleges that don't meet the standards as the reputation of universities will be damaged. If any colleges are not up to the standard, identified issues should be brought to the management's attention and time should be given to improve, he said and ordered the officials not to give permissions to those institutions that do not follow standards.

Further, he ordered the authorities to discuss with each vice-chancellor every week on the issues of the universities and the issues discussed in those meetings should be brought to his attention. He said that an action plan for the development of the universities should be designed for the next three years, upgrading the NAAC rating. Also, he directed the officials to prepare an action plan for degree colleges across the state, ensuring that each Assembly constituency has one degree college.

In regard to medical education, the Chief Minister said that the government is setting up 16 new medical colleges, where currently only 11 colleges are functioning. He said that steps are being taken to make those colleges self-sufficient and suggested to collaborate for research studies to connect with local industries.