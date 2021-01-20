CM YS Jagan to flag off ration supply vehicles tomorrow

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Tuesday visited mobile dispensing units set up at Maruti Suzuki vehicle parking unit at Nambur and directed the officials to see that inauguration programme is done smoothly. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off the vehicles and inaugurate the vehicles relating West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts on January 21. He instructed the officials to speed up vehicle registration and insurance process.

Trial run will be conducted for the vehicles on January 20 night at Benz Circle in Vijayawada city. The vehicles will be used to deliver essential commodities at the doorsteps of white ration card holders. Joint collector P Prasanti, deputy transport commissioner Meera Prasad, SC Corporation executive director Dhanujaya participated.